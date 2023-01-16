Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.60.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $123.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

