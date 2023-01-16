Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 279.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,270,000 after acquiring an additional 310,623 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 152.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 265,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,035,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $258.46 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $258.58. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More

