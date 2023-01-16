Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 88.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,340,000 after purchasing an additional 77,034 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $386,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 29.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 72,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 16.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $1,063,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese stock opened at $121.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.38. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $173.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

