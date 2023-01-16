Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $78,310,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 57.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,425,000 after buying an additional 436,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 469.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,587,000 after buying an additional 401,800 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $132.98 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.68 and a 12-month high of $242.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.71.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

