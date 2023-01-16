Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after buying an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after buying an additional 1,014,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after purchasing an additional 302,570 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR stock opened at $388.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.65. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $621.00.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $406.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.10.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

