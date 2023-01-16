Chatham Capital Group Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,649.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 42,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,394 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $143.01 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $161.03. The firm has a market cap of $419.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

