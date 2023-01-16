Clean Yield Group Has $401,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.41.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $113.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.