Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 10,621 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 174.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.2% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.
TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.95.
Shares of TSLA opened at $122.40 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.91 and its 200-day moving average is $225.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
