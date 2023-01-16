Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $275,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,982. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $65.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $72.21. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 135.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.71 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.915 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCOI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.