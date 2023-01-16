Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,974 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 42,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 211,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FOF opened at $11.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $14.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

