Comerica Bank Acquires 1,690 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 248.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,200,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 855,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 2,320.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 418,726 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Evergy by 45.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,238,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,793,000 after purchasing an additional 384,254 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock opened at $62.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $73.13.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Evergy to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

