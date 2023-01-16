Comerica Bank Acquires 30,959 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,822 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,959 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 52,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $39.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.