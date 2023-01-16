Comerica Bank Acquires 4,228 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.8 %

FE stock opened at $42.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

