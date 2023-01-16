Comerica Bank Buys 151,193 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 258.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 151,193 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,049,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,243,000 after buying an additional 4,791,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.1 %

NLY stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.27. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Stories

