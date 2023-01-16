Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500,931 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 449,703 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

