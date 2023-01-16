Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1,295.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

HOMB stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $256.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 29.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 45.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOMB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $172,110.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 12,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $172,110.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,988.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,807 shares of company stock worth $3,670,979. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

