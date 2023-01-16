Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $126.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on J. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

