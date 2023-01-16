Comerica Bank Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $489,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $11,191,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,543,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,637,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $489,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 605,286 shares of company stock worth $35,316,575. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $58.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

