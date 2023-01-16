Comerica Bank Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in State Street by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,980 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1,533.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,165 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,713 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,650,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.61.

State Street stock opened at $82.97 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

