Comerica Bank Increases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $560,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.09.

Insider Activity

United Rentals Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $392.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $393.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

