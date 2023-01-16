Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 552,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,911,000 after purchasing an additional 39,123 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pool by 6.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 371,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pool by 21.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 308,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,213,000 after acquiring an additional 54,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $349.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.75. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $504.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.21. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.27.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

