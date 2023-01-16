Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,273,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after acquiring an additional 618,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Okta by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,007,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Okta by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,092,000 after acquiring an additional 44,338 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta stock opened at $69.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.05. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $210.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.50.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,669 shares of company stock worth $1,725,406. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.85.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

