Comerica Bank Purchases 4,081 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $194.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.42 and a 200 day moving average of $198.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.05. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

