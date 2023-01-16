Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 285.3% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 385,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after buying an additional 285,291 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 19.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 73.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 10.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

NASDAQ GH opened at $30.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 140.58% and a negative return on equity of 145.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

