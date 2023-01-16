Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES opened at $84.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.90. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.