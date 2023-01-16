Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,095,052,000 after purchasing an additional 198,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,611,000 after purchasing an additional 727,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,810,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,009,000 after buying an additional 92,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

NYSE:LYB opened at $93.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.72. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

