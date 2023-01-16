Comerica Bank Sells 18,459 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,459 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 111.7% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFG opened at $89.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day moving average of $81.05. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $78.25.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

