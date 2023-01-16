Comerica Bank Sells 24,647 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,647 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 63.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,287,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,938,000 after purchasing an additional 885,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 324.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 560,785 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,423,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 52.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 767,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 263,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.04. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $208.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.27 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

FHB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

