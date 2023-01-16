Comerica Bank Sells 2,705 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,573,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,540,000 after purchasing an additional 90,293 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,803,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,832,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 489,972 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,706,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,158,000 after acquiring an additional 437,240 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Credit Suisse Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

OHI stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

