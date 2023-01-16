Comerica Bank Sells 486 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,422 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1,042.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTDR opened at $60.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 3.50. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.22.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

