Comerica Bank Sells 915 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.93. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 73.75%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at $674,012.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading

