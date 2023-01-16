Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $70.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.77. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.81 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.42.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $156,158.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,149,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,333,257.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,819 shares of company stock worth $1,115,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

