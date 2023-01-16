CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CorVel were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of CorVel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $156.43 on Monday. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $129.19 and a 12-month high of $206.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $177.43 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at CorVel

In related news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $159,963.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 430,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,605,932.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,317 shares of company stock worth $2,032,034 in the last 90 days. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CorVel

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Further Reading

