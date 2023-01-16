Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $252.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.37. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Cummins

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

