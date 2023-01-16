Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 217.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 78.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WBS opened at $48.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.