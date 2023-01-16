Cwm LLC Buys 299 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 94.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 857,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 188,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,025,000 after acquiring an additional 188,573 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,695.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 402,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,224,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $919,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $148.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.38. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWR. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

