Cwm LLC Has $183,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 240,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,119,000 after buying an additional 50,157 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LYB opened at $93.73 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average is $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Barclays downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

