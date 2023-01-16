Cwm LLC Purchases 912 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,208,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 314,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 184,593 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 44,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Plug Power Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power



Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Featured Stories

