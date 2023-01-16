Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 50.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,319,000 after buying an additional 943,553 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 172.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 15.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 221,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 29,671 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYF opened at $33.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.