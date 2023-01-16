Cwm LLC Sells 11,182 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,182 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 385.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,254 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in APA by 315.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,771,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,301 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in APA by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,737,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in APA by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,523,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,692 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA stock opened at $45.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.58. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

