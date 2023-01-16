Czech National Bank Acquires New Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE FRT opened at $109.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $135.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.72%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

