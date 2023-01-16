Czech National Bank Acquires New Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Czech National Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 24,896 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,131,000 after buying an additional 989,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $75.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average is $72.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

