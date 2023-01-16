Czech National Bank Buys Shares of 26,525 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.3% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $1,150,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBWI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.52.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $46.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading

