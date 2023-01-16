Czech National Bank Invests $608,000 in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Czech National Bank bought a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 43,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWL. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Newell Brands Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.