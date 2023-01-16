Czech National Bank Invests $909,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,512 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,323 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,629 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.1 %

AAL stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.