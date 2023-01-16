Czech National Bank Makes New Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,284,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after buying an additional 98,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $154.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.76. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $223.21.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

