Czech National Bank Takes Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Czech National Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOS. State Street Corp raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,112 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,356,000 after acquiring an additional 589,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $15,094,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

NYSE AOS opened at $62.13 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

