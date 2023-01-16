Czech National Bank Takes Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 52.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 432.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 19.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC opened at $28.81 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.