Czech National Bank Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 78.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 2,071.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of FOX by 63.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $30.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.90.

FOX Company Profile

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

