Czech National Bank Takes Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,158,000 after acquiring an additional 85,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pentair by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,432,000 after buying an additional 1,366,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after buying an additional 766,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Pentair by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,152,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,378,000 after buying an additional 380,163 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pentair from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

PNR stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $68.03.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

